Chinese foreign minister says Taiwan issue is biggest threat to Sino-US ties

China’s struggling economy may also dampen Beijing’s appetite for what have been more combative ties with Washington amid improving Chinese relations with Russia.

In San Francisco, Xi and Biden agreed to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications, and work to curb fentanyl production but remained at odds with Taiwan.

China claims the island as its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

The meeting on Jan 27 was the latest quiet engagement between Wang and Sullivan – who reports directly to Biden – with both having met previously away from the media to try to lower the temperature.