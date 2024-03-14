First Cathay profit since 2019 as travel demand boosts earnings

The airline reported an attributable profit of HK$9.23 billion (US$1.18 billion) in 2023, a significant turnaround from the restated attributable loss of HK$330 million in the previous year.

Cathay Pacific also announced an interim dividend of 43 Hong Kong cents per ordinary share, the first dividend payment to ordinary shareholders since 2019.

The Cathay Group as a whole registered an attributable profit of HK$9.79 billion in 2023, compared with the restated attributable loss of HK$6.62 billion in 2022.

“Our priority in 2024 is to ensure high-quality and sustainable growth as we prepare for the full operation of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport by the end of this year,” Cathay Pacific Chairman Patrick Healy said in a corporate statement.

The three-runway system will boost the airport’s capacity to 120 million passengers and more than 10 million metric tons of cargo per year by 2035.