World's first hydrogen-powered urban train completes trial run in China
On March 21, the world's first hydrogen-powered urban train, developed independently by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co, underwent a full-load trial run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour on the company's test line.
This comprehensive test validated the system's performance across various scenarios and levels, marking a significant breakthrough in hydrogen application in the rail transit sector.
During the trial, the train operated at a speed of 160 km/h with an average energy consumption of only 5 kWh per kilometre, achieving a power output range of over 1,000 km.
The train consists of four cars and has a maximum operating speed of 160 km/h. It is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system that provides sustainable power for the vehicle's operation. The train utilizes a hybrid power supply system with multiple energy storage and hydrogen distribution units, along with CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles' self-developed hydrogen-electric hybrid energy management and control system.
Hydrogen-powered urban transportation offers advantages such as environmental friendliness, simplified operation and maintenance, shorter construction cycles, and lower fixed investments. The train's performance aligns perfectly with the requirements of urban transportation, including rapid operation, quick start and stop, fast boarding and alighting, and comfort, making it suitable for city-to-city routes.
China Daily
Asia News Network