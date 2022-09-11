King Charles greets crowds outside Buckingham Palace

Charles stopped to thank people for their support as they passed him flowers with several members of the public chanting 'God Save the King.'

His wife Camilla, Queen Consort, also stepped out to greet members of the public.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.