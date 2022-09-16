Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self-defence
Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.
Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "stink," because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side.
The war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24, provided the backdrop to the pope's visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.
In a 45-minute-long airborne news conference, a reporter asked if it was morally right for countries to send weapons to Ukraine.
He expounded on the Roman Catholic Church's "Just War" principles, which allow for the proportional use of deadly weapons for self-defence against an aggressor nation.
Explaining the difference between when it is moral or immoral to supply weapons to another country, Francis said:
"It can be immoral if the intention is provoking more war, or to sell arms or dump arms that (a country) no longer needs... Defending yourself is not only something licit, but it is also an expression of love for your country," he said.
The pope, who for the second time on an international trip sat through the news conference instead of standing because of a lingering knee ailment, was asked whether Ukraine should negotiate with the country that invaded it and if there was a "red line" Ukraine should draw, depending on Russian activities, after which it could refuse to negotiate.
"I don’t exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it’s the aggressor. It stinks, but you have to do it" he said.
The pope used the Italian word "puzza" (smell or stink), colloquially equivalent to the English "holding your nose" to describe doing something one would prefer not to do.
"It (dialogue) is always a step forward, with an outstretched hand, always," Francis said.
Reuters