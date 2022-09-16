Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity

Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines to pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony.

"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."

The constantly-moving queue is snaking its way from Southwark Park, then along the South Bank of the River Thames, to parliament's Westminster Hall, where some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the Queen's coffin before Monday morning.