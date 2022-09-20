With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London after the state funeral, where it was transferred to a hearse to begin its journey to Windsor.

There, the procession travelled along the Long Walk past thousands of people.

Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by on the grounds of Windsor Castle and the queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle.

At St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, some 800 guests attended a more intimate committal service which concluded with the crown, orb and sceptre - symbols of the monarch's power and governance - being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.

Then Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into a vault at Windsor Castle, her final resting place.

As the congregation sang "God Save the King", King Charles, who faces a huge challenge to maintain the appeal of the monarchy as economic hardship looms in Britain, appeared to be fighting back tears.

It was in the same vast building that the queen was photographed alone, mourning her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during the pandemic lockdown, reinforcing the sense of a monarch in synch with her people during testing times.