Major quake strikes Mexico on 'cursed' anniversary date

One person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed on them, the government said. Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicentre, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico. A person was injured by the falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.

The magnitude 7.6 quakes hit shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) near the western coast and close to the Michoacan border with the state of Colima - where Manzanillo is located, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was relatively shallow, at only 15 km (9 miles) deep, which would have amplified its impact.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as destructive quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.

"These things are inexplicable," Martha Coronado, an office worker in the Cuauhtemoc borough of the city, said of the quake's timing as helicopters flew overhead, surveying the city.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of the country's most prestigious seats of higher learning, said there was no scientific explanation for three major quakes on the same day and attributed it to pure coincidence.

Thousands of people were killed in a Sept. 19, 1985 earthquake, and more than 350 died in another Sept. 19 quake in 2017.