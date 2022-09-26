German protesters call for opening of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

"Open Nord Stream 2" read one placard, "The government must go", read another. "When someone turns off a gas tap, turns off the heating, these are not normal conditions and they can't be. Germany is one of the richest countries in the world and then something like that is just not possible," said protest organiser Martin Klein. Lubmin is the city, where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline lands in Germany.

A group of Ukrainian women got in front of the stage to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine but were escorted away by security staff.

Recently also German Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited Lubmin, stating that he didn't see “a scenario, or no foreseeable scenario where Nord Stream 2 would play a role for Germany’s energy security.”

The protest took place on the second day of a two-day trip to the Gulf region by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in order to intensify energy cooperation and secure independence from Russia.