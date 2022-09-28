IMF and Moody's censure UK policy that sparked market turmoil

The rare intervention in a G7 country from the IMF, the global lender of last resort, underscored the severity of the situation facing Britain.

Criticism from IMF of Britain's new fiscal policy shows what a mess Prime Minister Liz Truss's government has made of the economy, leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

"I think the IMF statement is very serious and is a reflection on the decisions that were taken last Friday," he told the BBC.

The International Monetary Fund openly criticised Britain's new economic strategy on Tuesday following another slide in bond markets that forced the Bank of England to promise a "significant" response to stabilise the economy.

New finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's plan, was designed to support households and businesses with energy bills while doubling the long-run rate of economic growth.

It requires an additional 72 billion pounds ($77.17 billion) in government debt issuance in this fiscal year alone, shocking investors and sending the costs of such borrowing even higher.

The IMF said the proposals, which sent the pound to touch an all-time low of $1.0327 on Monday, would likely increase inequality and it questioned the wisdom of such policies.