Ukrainian troops liberate Donetsk city annexed by Russia one day earlier

"Dear Ukrainians – today the armed forces of Ukraine ... liberated and took control of the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region," one of the soldiers said in the video posted by 81st Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the end of the video, Ukrainian soldiers throw Russian flags down from the building's roof and raise a Ukrainian flag in their place.

The video was also shared by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

The location of the video was verified by the building and trees which matched satellite and street view imagery. Reuters could not independently verify the date the video was filmed.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskiy said in a video address that although the Ukrainian flag was flying in the city, "fighting is still going on there".

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Saturday speaking in Hawaii said he was "encouraged" as Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

"We are very encouraged by what we are seeing right now," Austin said.