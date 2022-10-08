Fire on Crimea's Kerch Bridge after explosion reported by Ukraine media
A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday (October 8) , Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.
“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official.
Traffic on the bridge was suspended.
Ukraine’s media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at around 6:00 a.m. (0300 GMT).
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.