SUNDAY, October 30, 2022
Fire on Crimea's Kerch Bridge after explosion reported by Ukraine media

SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
THE NATION

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday (October 8) , Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official.
 

Traffic on the bridge was suspended.

Ukraine’s media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at around 6:00 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

