Future leaders discuss human rights on the World Day against the Death Penalty

The event reaffirmed the EU’s strong opposition to the death penalty, which is cruel, inhuman and degrading, as well as irreversible and fails to act as a deterrent to crime. It also highlighted Thailand’s commitment to moving towards the abolition of the death penalty as stated in the 4th National Human Rights Plan (2019-2023).

The half-day event, titled “Death Penalty: The Road to Abolition”, was attended by over a hundred undergraduate students from Chiang Mai University, Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University, Ramkhamhaeng University and Thammasat University.

In her opening remarks, Ms Sara Rezoagli, Chargée d’affaires (a.i.) of the EU Delegation to Thailand, reiterated that “the EU has put the abolition of the death penalty at the very centre of its human rights policy, as we firmly believe that the abolition of capital punishment is essential for the enhancement of human dignity. Death penalty is a violation to the right to life, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is irreversible in case of errors and it fails to act as a deterrent of crime. The EU conducts active diplomacy and engages international partners to promote discussion and raise awareness towards the abolition of capital punishment worldwide, as illustrated by this event.”

Ms Sujittra Kaewkrai, Deputy Director-General of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department of the Ministry of Justice, stated that “capital punishment is not a definitive means to eliminate crimes. Therefore, it is crucial to actively raise public awareness and promote better understandings of the adverse impacts of the death penalty among citizens at every age, particularly the young generations who play a key role in the future of change.”