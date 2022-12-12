Belgium charges four people in European Parliament corruption probe

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday (December 9) as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption.

Six people were initially detained. Four have been charged and two released, prosecutors said in a statement. They did not name any of those involved.

Prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to influence decisions in Brussels. A source with knowledge of the case said the state was World Cup host Qatar.

A Qatari official denied accusations of possible misconduct.

The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended the powers and duties of one of its vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, in light of the Belgian investigation.