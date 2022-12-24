Gunman in Paris kills three in attack on Kurdish center, sparking protests
A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday (December 23), prompting violent protests in nearby streets as night fell.
Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien at about midday, creating panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital's busy 10th district.
All three of those who died in the attack were Kurdish, a lawyer for the Kurdish cultural centre told Reuters. Three others were wounded, one of them with life threatening injuries.
Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man, whom Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago. He was convicted in June of committing violent acts with a weapon in 2016, and had lodged an appeal.
Riot police fired teargas as darkness descended to drive back an angry crowd gathered a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers, rubbish bins and restaurant tables overturned and cars damaged.