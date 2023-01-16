Norway naval officer goes on trial over oil tanker collision

Building a replacement for the lost Helge Ingstad frigate would cost up to 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion), the armed forces estimated in a 2019 report.

The early-morning crash between the Ingstad and the fully loaded Sola TS crude carrier near a major North Sea oil export terminal also triggered shutdowns of parts of Norway's petroleum production. There was no leak from the oil tanker.

Members of the 137-strong Ingstad crew described waking up in the middle of the night as water poured into their cabins and alarms went off as they tried in vain to save the ship, although they suffered only minor injuries.

The defendant was the officer in charge of the bridge of Ingstad at the time.

"He did not display caution and did not take the precautions that safe navigation requires," prosecutor Magne Kvamme Sylta said in the charges.