Don hosts Portugal's foreign minister for talks to strengthen ties

Don and Cravinho, who was on a two-day visit to Thailand, discussed bilateral ties in economy, culture, tourism, and other sectors, according to a Thai Foreign Ministry press release. Their talks covered trade and investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor under the Thailand 4.0 policy, labour, culture, language, gastronomy and tourism.

Both foreign ministers also exchanged views on global developments such as the crises in Myanmar and Ukraine.

Cravinho also hosted Thai businesspeople who are investing in Portugal at the Portuguese Embassy, and visited the capital’s Kudi Chin neighbourhood, which grew from the historic settlement of Portuguese in Bangkok.

This year marks the 512th anniversary of the first Portuguese diplomatic mission to Siam. Portuguese envoy Duarte Fernandes travelled to Ayutthaya in 1511 and had an audience with King Ramathibodi II.

Don paid a state visit to Portugal in December 2019, the first Thai foreign minister to have done so in almost 30 years.