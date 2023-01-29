After West pledges tanks, Zelenskiy says Ukraine also needs long-range missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine wanted to preempt Russian attacks on Ukrainian urban areas and civilians with more firepower.
"Ukraine needs long-range missiles ... to deprive the occupier of the opportunity to place its missile launchers somewhere far from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities," he said in an evening video address.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed the US-made ATACMS missile, which has a range of 185 miles (297km). Washington has so far declined to provide the weapon.
Ukraine has secured promises for hundreds of Western battle tanks and is seeking fighter jets to push back against Russian and pro-Moscow forces, which are slowly advancing along part of the front line.
Zelenskiy also said Kyiv would redouble its efforts to stop Russian athletes from participating in the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris.
Ukraine, he said, had written to major international sports federations asking them to clarify their position on what he called the International Olympic Committee's desire to "open up sports to the propaganda influence of the terrorist state".
The IOC said on Wednesday (January 25) the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, giving them a qualification pathway for the 2024 Olympics. Ukraine says it could boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.
Reuters