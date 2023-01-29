After West pledges tanks, Zelenskiy says Ukraine also needs long-range missiles

"Ukraine needs long-range missiles ... to deprive the occupier of the opportunity to place its missile launchers somewhere far from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities," he said in an evening video address.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed the US-made ATACMS missile, which has a range of 185 miles (297km). Washington has so far declined to provide the weapon.

Ukraine has secured promises for hundreds of Western battle tanks and is seeking fighter jets to push back against Russian and pro-Moscow forces, which are slowly advancing along part of the front line.