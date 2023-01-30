UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

Sunak had ordered an independent adviser to investigate questions over the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on Sunday morning, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the independent adviser Laurie Magnus was asked 'to look rapidly' at the situation and wrote to the Prime Minister today.

Zahawi has said Britain's tax authorities ruled he had been "careless" with his declarations but hadn't deliberately made an error to pay less tax.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government."