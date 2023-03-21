French government narrowly survives no-confidence vote but faces more challenges

The outcome will be a relief to Macron: a successful no-confidence vote would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

But the relief could be short-lived.

For one thing, the vote was closer than expected. Some 278 MPs voted in favour of the tripartisan, no-confidence motion, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.

In addition, unions and protesters have vowed to carry on with strikes and protests against the pension reform.