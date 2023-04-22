Water levels of Italy's Lake Garda drop to lowest levels in 70 years as drought looms

After poor winter rains and dismal Alpine snowfalls across northern Italy failed to replenish reserves, the arrival of spring has brought worries of more suffering following the drought of 2022, the worst in 70 years.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, centred on Milan, said last month that regional water storage levels were less than half what they normally are at this time of year.

Coldiretti, Italy's main farmer's association, said the sector had lost some 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) last year and predicted 300,000 businesses would lose more if the drought does not end.

But experts say that would need almost non-stop rain from now until May and June, when most farmers start irrigating their fields.