Madame Tussauds London reveals new wax figure of Britain's Queen Consort Camilla

Lego version of King Charles' coronation on show at Windsor

To celebrate the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III, Legoland Windsor Resort has created two new scenes imaging the event, featuring Lego versions of the monarch and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Guests will get to see the mini models on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, wearing crowns and surrounded by hundreds of mini fans outside the gates.

''We've had quite a lot of free reign because we still don't know the full details of the coronation,'' chief model maker at Legoland UK, Paula Laughton told Reuters at a launch event on Wednesday.

''We sort of interpreted our version of it, a miniature version. If things do happen on the day, we might put things in that are corresponding to the actual event.''

There is also a scene in front of an impressive Lego Windsor Castle recreating the concert that is planned for the day after the coronation, on Sunday, May 7.

''I think, something between 25,000 and 30,000 bricks just for the concert scene, which is like a full orchestra and some very famous guests on the day, which is Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry,'' Laughton explained.

As well as Lego versions of the king and queen sitting in the royal box watching the concert, there are also mini versions of William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

''If we've produced something and it's spot on, then our guests are really sort of excited to see that,'' Laughton said.

The display will run until November 2023.

King Charles and Queen Consort visit Eurovision Song Contest venue in Liverpool

Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort visited the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest venue in Liverpool on Wednesday.

This year's hosts, British presenter Ryan Clark, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, actor Hannah Waddingham and British presenter Scott Mills, welcomed the royal couple and showed them the studio where they were invited to light up the big choreographic screens.

Britain is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, the winner of the 2022 competition that was ruled out from hosting because of the ongoing conflict there.

The European Broadcasting Union asked Britain, which was the 2022 runner-up, to step in.

Around 3,000 tickets for a total of nine shows - six previews, two semi-finals and the grand final - will be made available for displaced Ukrainians for a charge of 20 pounds per sale, the British government said.

During their visit King Charles and his Queen Consort were also awarded with a 'Blue Peter' badge, a badge awarded to children on a well know children's programme in the United Kingdom.

'Not my king' chants greet UK's Charles in Liverpool

Britain's King Charles was met with chants of "not my king' in Liverpool on Wednesday during a visit to mark the twinning of the city's Central Library with one in the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Protesters chanted the anti-monarchy slogan as King Charles and his Queen Consort met crowds of well-wishers outside the library.

They also met partners involved in both a two-week cultural festival running alongside the Eurovision song contest, being held in Liverpool and a Eurovision-inspired education programme called Eurolearn.

Inside the library, King Charles said he found it terrifying over 300 state and university libraries in Ukraine have been destroyed, speaking ahead of a plaque unveiling.

Reuters