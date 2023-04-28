Drought and pollution leaves thousands without drinking water in southern Spain

“I have never experienced this before,” said resident Mari Carmen from the village of Alcaracejos, one of the 27 affected villages near Cordoba, in the Andalusia region, after filling her bottles with water from a truck.

On April 9 the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (GHG) certified that the water of Sierra Boyera had been exhausted making it the first time in 40 years that a reservoir in Cordoba has dried out.

“We are being supplied with water through a cistern truck. It is a rather uncomfortable situation and, above all, precarious for the times in which we live”, Alcaracejos Mayor Jose Luis Cabrera told Reuters.