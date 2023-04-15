Spanish extreme athlete emerges into daylight after 500 days living in cave

Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman, mountaineer and climber, is said by her support team to have broken a world record for the longest time spent in a cave. She was 48 when she went into the cave, and celebrated two birthdays alone underground.

The team told Reuters she was out of the cave 8 days due to technical reasons, but remained isolated in a tent.

She began her challenge on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 - before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the resultant cost of living crisis, the end of Spain's lengthy COVID mask requirement and the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Media coverage of her emergence into the light of spring in southern Spain on Friday (April 14) was limited so as not to overwhelm her, but regional TV showed her wearing dark glasses and climbing out towards her support team grinning. Wearing masks, they encircled her in a hug.