Nonthaburi levees cave in as runoffs burst Chao Phraya’s banks, causing metre-high floods

Officials reported that the water level at that hour had peaked at 2.88 metres above sea level.

The official residence of the Nonthaburi governor was among the areas inundated after the Chao Phraya overflowed.

The gushing water inundated the lawn in front of the house and also flooded the garage. Municipal officials rushed to fix the levees and drain the floodwater. They took about half an hour to drain the water.

The sandbag levee in front of the Prison Museum also caved in, causing water to gush in and flood Nonthaburi 1 Road in front of the Corrections Department where the water was about 30 to 50 centimetres high.