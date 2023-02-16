UK football academy mourns loss of Thai boy who survived flooded cave

Duangphet, 18, was one of the 12 members of the Wild Boar football team trapped in Tham Luang Cave by flooding for 17 days in 2018 before he, his teammates, and coach were rescued.

Duangphet received a scholarship to study at Brooke House Academy, located about 150 kilometres north of London, in August last year, and subsequently flew to England in September.

Duangphet was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment on Sunday, the letter said.

He remained in critical condition under the care of a dedicated medical team, while three members of the college – including its principal – were at his side when he passed away, the letter says.

"Duangphet was a popular boy who conducted himself with generosity of spirit … He will be hugely missed," it says.

The college said activities are being organised for Duangphet in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in the United Kingdom. Mentor groups are being created to help his friends deal with his passing, and a book of condolences will allow them to express their emotions.