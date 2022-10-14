Vietnam’s Son Doong tops list of 10 greatest natural caves in the world

According to Wonderlist: “Son Doong is the world’s largest cave that is formed by the erosion of limestone underneath the mountains by the river water, and causing the ceiling to collapse, thus creating huge natural skylights.

“The cave hides a whole world inside it, with its own river, jungle and climate. Some of the world’s tallest stalagmites are found here.

“The solutional cave has a large calcite wall called ‘The Great Wall of Vietnam’, behind which were found abnormally large cave pearls the size of baseballs. It is a popular tourist spot, now, with its vastness providing a humbling experience,” Wonderlist wrote.

Apart from the Vietnamese cave, the US website also announced nine other greatest natural greatest caves in the world, including Ice Cave near Mutnovsky Volcano (Russia), caves of Algarve (Portugal), Marble Caves (Chile – Argentina), Antelope Canyon (American Southwest), Waitomo Glowworm (New Zealand), Cave of Swallows (Mexico), Caverns of Sonora (US), Fingal’s Cave (Scotland), and Painted Cave (US).

Originally discovered in 1991 by a Vietnamese man called Ho Khanh, Son Doong Cave is located in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Quang Binh, and was recognised as a world natural heritage site by Unesco.