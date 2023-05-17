European leaders meet in Iceland to reaffirm values as Ukraine war rages on

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among the leaders who are underscoring their support for Ukraine in a rare meeting of the Council of Europe (CoE) rights body.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the gathering remotely following his tour of European capitals to secure more weapons and aid before an anticipated counteroffensive to push back Russian forces.

"Russia used ballistics, cruise missiles, and drones at the same time (early morning May 16) to make it especially difficult for our defence to save lives. But all lives were protected; all missiles were shot down, including ballistic ones," he said in his address.