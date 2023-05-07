Car bombing wounds Russian nationalist writer

Russian officials immediately blamed the attack on Ukraine and the West.

The state Investigative Committee said the writer's Audi Q7 was blown up in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow, which it was treating as an act of terrorism. It said Prilepin had been taken to hospital.

The Committee released a photograph showing the white vehicle lying overturned on a track next to a wood, with a deep crater beside it and fragments of metal strewn nearby.

The Committee later issued a statement that investigators were questioning a suspect, Alexander Permyakov.

In a video it published on its Telegram channel on Saturday a man presented as a suspect is heard acknowledging he was recruited by the Ukrainian secret services and confirming his target was 'killing and eliminating Zakhar Prilepin'.

Reuters cannot independently verify the identity of the man in the video and the date the video was filmed.

"The suspect was detained and, in the course of questioning, he provided testimony that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services," said the statement, read by a woman in uniform.

The statement said he acknowledged detonating the bomb remotely and fled but was detained.

State news agency TASS quoted security sources as saying the suspect was a "native of Ukraine" with a past conviction for robbery with violence.