Turkey's Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule

Kilicdaroglu called it "the most unfair election in years" but did not dispute the outcome. He called on his supporters to continue the "struggle for democracy," "for your children, for the retirees, for our mothers and fathers, for our farmers and tradesmen.”

Erdogan appeared to have prevailed despite years of economic turmoil which critics blame on unorthodox economic policies which the opposition had pledged to reverse.

Reuters reported last week that there is disagreement within Erdogan's government over whether to stick with what some call an unsustainable economic programme or to abandon it.

World leaders have been congratulating Erdogan on his electoral victory throughout the evening.

Reuters