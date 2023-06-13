Nato aims to begin Ukrainian F-16 pilot training by summer

Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the training would begin with two groups of 12 Ukrainian pilots, already experienced flying Soviet-era MiGs.

The minister did not specify the initial size of the programme.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week he received "a serious, powerful" offer from leaders of countries ready to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and is awaiting final agreements with key allies.

The Netherlands, like other Nato members, is transitioning to newer F-35 fighters.

The Dutch still have 24 F-16s in operation and more out of service which could be transferred to Ukraine.

It usually takes roughly 2.5 years to become a fighter pilot in the Netherlands.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said estimates on the training time are still being finalised, but that it could take as little as four months to teach basic F-16 skills to an experienced Ukrainian pilot.

Colonel Laurens-Jan Vijge, a Dutch F-35 pilot who flew F-16s for 15 years, including multiple missions to Afghanistan, is part of the team being assembled to train the Ukrainians.

"Flying-wise, well, technically, if you're a pilot, this is also just an airplane," he told Reuters at the Volkel air base in the southern Netherlands, the roar of landing F-35 jets in the background.

Ukrainian pilots would have to learn how to operate the F-16's so-called "hands-on throttle and stick," a system particular to Western aircraft that differs from most of those used in former Soviet states.

The course will include language training and simulator training, he said.

