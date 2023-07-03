'If you listened to everything, you'd never travel', Paris tourists unscathed by riots

Aboard the capital's traditional double-decker tour buses, one American couple took pictures of the Eiffel Tower and the Notre Dame cathedral, all smiles. They said they did not change their plan to visit Paris on news of the unrest.

"It's unfortunate it (unrest) happened, it's a bad thing," Derol said. "But we decide still to come, we had confidence in (French President Emmanuel) Macron," Miriam added.

Rioting across France was less intense overnight, the interior ministry said on Sunday, as tens of thousands of police were deployed following the funeral of a teenager of North African descent whose shooting by police has sparked nationwide unrest.

The government poured 45,000 police onto the streets to try to keep a lid on a fifth night of unrest after Saturday's funeral of Nahel, a 17-year-old with Algerian and Moroccan parents, who was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Since then rioters have torched cars and looted stores but also targeted town halls, police stations and schools - buildings that represent the French state.

Jacqueline Baughmend, a tourist from Chicago, compared the French unrest to US protests following the police killing of African-American George Floyd.