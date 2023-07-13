Nato summit ends on a "big positive" note - Ukraine President

The United States and global allies unveiled new security assurances for Ukraine at the Nato summit on Wednesday designed to bolster the country's defences against Russia over the long haul while Kyiv strives for membership in the alliance.

Zelenskiy said he believes that Ukraine will be in Nato "as soon as the security situation is stabilized".

Ukraine has been pushing for rapid membership while fighting a Russian invasion unleashed in February 2022 that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.