2,000 people including tourists evacuated as a wildfire rages on the Greek island  

Private passenger shipping company Blue Star has offered one of its ships to accommodate some of the evacuees, Artopios said.

“Care has been taken to accommodate all those that needed to be taken away from the stricken areas,” he added.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread Saturday toward the coast on the island’s central-eastern side. Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, whose clients had already been evacuated.

Earlier Saturday, Artopios had said that the residents of four localities were sent SMS messages to evacuate — in two localities they were told to move to the northeast and, in two others, to the southwest. In those first two localities, the intensity of the blaze had abated, he said later.

Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters. The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

The main front of the fire is a triangle, with two of its points near the sea and one in the mountains. On maps, each side of the triangle appears more than 10 kilometres (six miles) long.