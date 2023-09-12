Why do Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin need each other?

Kim Jong-un personally presented North Korea-produced weapons, including the Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, along with newly developed uncrewed aerial vehicles resembling the US Global Hawk and the US Reaper, to Shoigu at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang.

Kim and Shoigu also “sincerely discussed some issues arising in further developing the strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security” during their in-person bilateral talks, North Korean state media reported in July.

“There is a strong possibility of a covert agreement between North Korea and Russia, which may include the transfer of advanced missile technology to North Korea and North Korea’s provision of its weapons to Russia,” said Sung Ki-young, an analyst at the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank affiliated with South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, in his analysis of the report released in last month.

Key reasons behind potential Putin-Kim meeting

Ukraine

US officials have said that the primary objective of the meeting is to address the transfer of arms from Russia to North Korea amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sullivan said on Tuesday that the current assessment by the US suggests that discussions between North Korea and Russia regarding the North providing military support to Russia to support its war in Ukraine are “actively advancing.”

“We also have information, as we have indicated publicly, that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has some expectation that those discussions will continue as we go forward — including leader-level discussions, perhaps even in-person leader-level discussions,” he said.

On the Russian side, the supply of weapons from North Korea is deemed crucial, especially given the protracted nature of the war in Ukraine since Russia’s armed invasion in February 2022.

Sydney Seiler, a former national intelligence officer on North Korea at the US National Intelligence Council, said that Russia’s primary goal in strengthening cooperation with North Korea would likely be centred on pursuing “immediate transactional benefits,” particularly related to its involvement in Ukraine. This could encompass obtaining munitions from North Korea as part of their collaboration.

“There’s a transactional dimension that benefits Russia, and it’s relatively low cost.”

However, for North Korea, arms exports are also of paramount importance — particularly in light of the persistent economic challenges it faces. In August, North Korean state media introduced the term “national defence economic projects” while reporting on a series of unusual visits by Kim Jong-un to the country’s arms factories.

Cheong Seong-chang, the director of the Department of Reunification Strategic Studies at the Sejong Institute, observed that the use of the term “national defence economic projects” indicates that the defence industry is not only catering to domestic demands but also contributing to North Korea’s foreign currency acquisition and economic revitalization through the export of weapons.

Failed ‘satellite’ launch

Another primary focus of the meeting, as revealed by US officials to The New York Times, could revolve around the exchange of advanced weapons technology, particularly related to satellites and nuclear-powered submarines. This technology transfer is crucial for the Kim Jong-un regime to realize the objectives outlined in the five-year national defence development plan, a proposal made by Kim himself during the Eighth Party Congress in January 2021.

Among the weapons listed for development by Kim are military reconnaissance satellites and nuclear submarines. This emphasis on military advancements is particularly vital given North Korea’s struggle to achieve economic growth due to yearslong draconian border lockdowns and economic sanctions.

Both the provision of weapons by North Korea and the transfer of technology related to nuclear and ballistic missile programs by Russia to North Korea are in violation of UNSC resolutions.

Isolation

US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Tuesday also pointed out that Russia seems to be pursuing stronger military cooperation with North Korea due to its growing isolation from the international community, and its challenges in acquiring resources because of global economic sanctions. The same appears to be true for North Korea, reciprocating this effort.

“They’re both isolated states, without the ability to really access anything in the world due to sanctions and their own activities.”

Security implications for peninsula and region

The potential Putin-Kim meeting carries a substantial implication, going beyond mere weapons transfers, said Alexandre Mansourov, a professor of security studies at Georgetown University.

Mansourov suggested that the meeting might mark the beginning of an enhanced phase of security and military cooperation between the two nations.

“But what could happen is the initiation of military education and training. The two countries (could) exchange some ‘scientific knowledge’ about the lessons learned from what’s going on in Ukraine and other military conflicts around the world,” Mansourov said at an event hosted by the Washington Times Foundation.

“And we could see some joint exercises, military exercises, not necessarily naval drills, but possibly search and rescue (exercises) at sea or counter-piracy type of exercises as the first step.”

South Korea’s spy agency on Monday disclosed that Russia has formally suggested conducting combined naval exercises that would involve North Korea, China and Russia during Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang. Shoigu also told Russian media on Monday that Moscow is in discussions regarding combined military exercises with North Korea.

Seiler raised concerns over the possible long-term consequences and risks that Russia might encounter due to its expanding military cooperation with North Korea.

“But what would be the longer-term implications of that type of relationship? Particularly if at some point in time, you have the issue of entanglement, in which Kim Jong-un wants to take tensions on the peninsula to the next level, and seeks Putin’s approval either before or after the fact for a more aggressive convention — or heaven forbid, nuclear action,” Seiler said.

“What would the risk to Russia’s reputation be? And I think the same goes, of course, for China.”

Ji Da-gyum

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network