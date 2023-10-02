Hungarian and US scientists win medicine Nobel for Covid-19 vaccine work

John Tregoning, of Imperial College London, called Kariko “one of the most inspirational scientists I have met.” Her work together with Weissmann “shows the importance of basic, fundamental research in the path to solutions to the most pressing societal needs,” he said in a statement.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases expert at Exeter University, predicted the technology used in the vaccines could be used to refine vaccines for other diseases like Ebola, malaria and dengue, and might also be used to create shots that immunize people against certain types of cancer or auto-immune diseases including lupus.

Peter Maybarduk, at the Washington advocacy group Public Citizen, welcomed the recognition of mRNA vaccines, but said the award should also be deeply embarrassing for Western countries.

“This is a technology that should have been available to all of humanity but it was almost exclusively available only in the richest countries in the world,” he said, adding that much of the funding that led to the development of mRNA technology came from U.S. public funds.

HOW DID KARIKÓ AND WEISSMAN REACT?

“The future is just so incredible,” Weissman said. “We’ve been thinking for years about everything that we could do with RNA, and now it’s here.”

Karikó said her husband was the first to pick up the early morning call, handing it to her to hear the news. She then watched the announcement to make sure she wasn’t being pranked.

“I was very much surprised. But I am very happy.”

Kariko said she was the one to break the news to Weissman, since she got in touch before the Nobel committee could reach him.

The two have collaborated for decades, with Kariko focusing on the RNA side and Weissman handling the immunology: “We educated each other,” she said.

Before Covid-19, mRNA vaccines were already being tested for other diseases like Zika, influenza and rabies — but the pandemic brought more attention to this approach, Karikó said.

“There were already clinical trials before Covid, but people were not aware,” she said.

Karikó's family are no strangers to high honours. Her daughter, Susan Francia, is a double Olympic gold medalist in rowing, competing for the United States.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) — from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the Economics Award on Oct. 9.

AP

Photo By Reuters