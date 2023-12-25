Ukraine's new Christmas date unites Catholic-Orthodox family
Ukrainian couple Lesia Shestakova, a Catholic, and Oleksandr Shestakov, an Orthodox believer, will celebrate Christmas together on December 25 for the first time.
A law passed earlier this year made it the official Christmas Day in Ukraine instead of January 7 as in Orthodox Russia, another step towards erasing all traces of Russian influence as the country fends off a Kremlin invasion.
Previously Lesia, Oleksandr and two of their children used to celebrate Christmas twice: first with Lesia’s parents in December and then with Oleksandr’s parents in January.
“There is finally a day in Ukraine which my husband and I can spend together in the cathedral and thank God that we are together, alive and in good health,” Lesia told Reuters on Sunday (December 24) morning as she and Oleksandr attended morning service at Catholic Cathedral of St. Alexander in Kyiv.
Both Lesia and Oleksandr agreed that distancing from Russian religious and cultural traditions will consolidate Ukraine even more.
Moscow's February 2022 attack sparked many Ukrainians to reject the Russian language and culture, among other historical ties to Kyiv's former ruler. Ukrainian authorities have also stepped up a campaign to rename streets and settlements, as well as remove statues and monuments tied to the tsarist and Soviet past.
On Thursday (December 22), Lesia rehearsed cooking meals which will be at the centre of the table on Christmas morning and recipes which she inherited from her grandmother.