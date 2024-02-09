Who is Ukraine’s new army chief appointed by Zelensky?

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who had been commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, takes over the head job at a challenging time. With the war poised to enter its third year, morale is low, the military is facing shortages of ammunition and personnel, and Kyiv is struggling to maintain support from the West.

The choice of Syrskyi as chief commander is hardly a surprise, as few in the Ukrainian military have the experience and know-how to be able to fill the shoes of his popular predecessor, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Syrskyi’s battlefield successes have earned him the backing of his soldiers, who have been locked in grinding battles for two years.

Syrskyi, 58, is credited with initially organizing the defence of Kyiv in February 2022, when many in Ukraine still rejected Western warnings that a Russian attack seemed imminent. He was later bestowed with the Hero of Ukraine award, the country’s highest honour, for his role in repelling Moscow’s advance on the capital.