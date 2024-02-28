US,Germany say they’re not sending troops to Ukraine as the Kremlin warns

Ryder added that international efforts are coming in order to ensure that Ukraine receives aid "as quickly as possible" to meet their most urgent needs.

US National Security spokesperson John Kirby also confirmed on Tuesday that there won't be US troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Kirby's comments came after being asked about what French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (February 26) that France could not rule out sending troops on the ground to Ukraine and that he would maintain a strategic ambiguity on the subject.

France's foreign minister Stephane Sejourne later sought to clarify Macron's comments saying Paris could send troops to Ukraine for specific needs, but not to fight in the war against Russia.

"We must consider new actions to support Ukraine. These must respond to very specific needs, I am thinking in particular of mine clearance, the production of weapons on site, on Ukrainian territory," Sejourne told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"Some of these actions could require a presence on Ukrainian territory, without crossing the threshold of fighting. Nothing should be ruled out. This was and still is the position today of the president of the Republic."

While Macron did not rule out European nations sending troops to Ukraine, but cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage as allies agreed to try harder to get munitions to Kyiv faster.

French diplomats said Macron's idea was to stoke debate on the issue, but there were no concrete plans in that direction.