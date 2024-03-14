Report shows giant Sequoias, world's largest trees, thriving in UK

Introduced to British country estates as a 19th-century status symbol, there are now an estimated half a million sequoias, also known as the giant redwoods, in the country, compared with 80,000 in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

California's specimens are under threat from more frequent and intense wildfires and climate-change-fueled droughts.

But a report by Britain's Academy of sciences, the Royal Society, showed that giant sequoias in Britain were generally doing well.