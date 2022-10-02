French embassy in Burkina Faso burns as protesters rally in support of coup

Hundreds of people who support Traore's takeover gathered in front of the French embassy in protest on Saturday. Anti-French demonstrators also gathered and stoned the French Cultural Centre in the Southern town of Bobo-Dioulasso.

In the early evening, a fire broke out at the embassy and several shots were heard. The French foreign ministry said it condemned violence against its embassy.

"We are asking France to get out, to leave, to leave us in peace because they are taking us centuries back," said Abdoul Kader Sogne, a protester.

Damiba's whereabouts remain unknown.