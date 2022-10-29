Bicycle taxi businesses creating income opportunities for young Zambians

It is because bicycles are a popular mode of transport in the district used to ferry people and goods from one place to another.

But the use of bicycles as taxis did not start because of the need to promote environmental awareness in Petauke, as is the case in many parts of the world. Instead, it was financial challenges that pushed residents to seek out cheaper modes of transport.

Bicycle transport fares in the district are about four to five times cheaper than those of ordinary taxis. The fares start from 3 Zambian Kwacha (about 0.19 U.S. Dollars). Riders earn around 60 Zambian Kwacha (about 3.8 U.S. Dollars) per day.

"I have made it a point to use a bicycle taxi whenever I am going to work or running errands. Doing so has helped me reduce expenses," said Sara Nyirenda, a 28-year-old Petauke resident.

And Genesis Zulu, who has been in the bicycle transport business for about a year, pointed out that many of the district's young people have escaped extreme poverty by working as bicycle taxi riders.

"Most of those involved in this business are able to afford necessities. They have even stopped looking for jobs because they use the bicycles to meet financial needs," he said.

The 24-year-old Zulu explained that the trend of using bicycles as a mode of transport started in Chipata, the capital of Zambia's Eastern Province, and spread to other districts in the province.



