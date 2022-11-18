Oman marks the 52nd National Day

Green Hydrogen

Hydrom was launched in 2022 following HM Haitham's directive to structure and accelerate the development of the green hydrogen sector in Oman, with a vision to position Oman as a leading global green hydrogen hub. Fully owned by Energy Development Oman (EDO) and regulated by Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM), Hydrom is a central and independent entity orchestrating the national interest in green hydrogen.

Its main mandate is to master plan the sector, delineating government owned land areas, structuring associated large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the process for their allocation to developers and overseeing their execution as well as facilitating the development of common infrastructure, connected ecosystem industries and hubs.





Heritage, Culture and Arts

The history of the Sultanate of Oman is a fascinating, uplifting chronicle of an outward-looking, enterprising people with strong cultural instincts. These embedded features of the Omani national identity are much evident in the cultural climate of Oman today. They value curiosity, respect for difference, tolerance of other ways of being.

In a world that is shifting gradually towards a more sustainable way of life, the balanced Omani approach favours the open- minded transfer of knowledge and skills, meanings, and values from one generation, one people, to another.





Tourism

The Sultanate of Oman is richly endowed with stunning vistas and a rich cultural heritage. As a peaceful and unique destination, regional and global interest in Oman as a tourist destination continues to gain momentum.

There are different types of tourist trips in the Sultanate of Oman due to its natural and environmental diversity, including natural reserves, caves, beaches, islands, falaj, wadis, and dams. There are also thousands of castles, forts, and old traditional markets. Oman is rich in many archaeological discoveries that date back to the fifth millennium BC.



Covid-19

Oman, like any other country in the world, has been affected by Covid-19, but the Omani government has alerted from an early time to prepare and deal with this pandemic, and has taken various measures necessary to contain the virus. In turn, the citizens and residents also followed the preventive measures taken by the authorities. Through this strong national cohesion, the Sultanate of Oman was able to control the epidemic, and it was decided to lift all travel restrictions related to Covid-19 since May 2022.





Foreign Policy

At the 77th session of the UN General ‎Assembly, Oman reiterated that its solid political ‎approach is based on a deep and stable vision and a vast ‎experience derived from its heritage and human history.

Oman also affirmed that the pillars of its foreign policy ‎are standing on solid grounds of truth and justice, ‎boosted by positive cooperation and ties of friendship ‎with all, with the prime aim of contributing to the ‎consolidation of international peace and security.‎

The foundations upon which Omani foreign policy is ‎based - notably good neighbourliness, respect for the ‎sovereignty of states, non-interference in internal ‎affairs, positive cooperation, mutual interests, justice, ‎dialogue, humanity, and support for international peace ‎and security - have made the Sultanate of Oman a ‎reliable international partner at the local and global ‎levels.‎

Source: Ministry of Information



