Israeli PM Netanyahu: 'Enemies will pay for acts of aggression'

"We will strike our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

Israel blamed the Islamist group Hamas for a volley of more than 30 rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday, following escalating tensions after Israeli police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem this week.

The Israeli military said 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which 25 were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system. Israel's ambulance service said one man had sustained minor shrapnel injuries.

The incident came as Israel faced worldwide pressure following police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday that started on Wednesday evening.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but an Israeli military spokesman placed the blame on Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip. "The party that fired the rockets from Lebanon is Hamas in Lebanon," the spokesman said in a tweet.

Three non-Israeli security sources also said Palestinian factions in Lebanon, not Hezbollah, were believed to be responsible for the rocket fire although it was widely assumed that Hezbollah would have to have given its permission.