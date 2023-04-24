Initiatives in conflict-ridden Sudan help secure needed supplies

The violent power struggle between the heads of the army and a big paramilitary force, who previously governed together, has killed hundreds of civilians and plunged Sudan into a humanitarian catastrophe, bringing the war to a capital unused to such violence.

From his home in central Saudi Arabia, web developer Freed Adel, 30, has turned his website into a platform where people can either request or offer assistance based on their location.

"People started sharing what they need on social media networks and there are others who have available supplies that they share too. I had this idea to group all these cases in one place," he said.

His site has mostly helped people in the capital Khartoum, where much of the fiercest fighting has taken place.

"Most of the needs are medical due to the lack of hospital services, medical staff and the fact that people cannot reach hospitals," Adel said.