Israel kills three Islamic Jihad chiefs, 10 civilians in Gaza

The military said 40 jets took part in the strikes, which it said were timed to suit operational conditions.

The Israeli army released footage claiming to show the aerial strikes in Gaza.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the location.

A Gaza health official said at least 13 people had been killed and 20 wounded in the strikes that hit residential areas in the densely populated strip in which 2.3 million Palestinians live on a patch of 365 square kilometres (140 square miles).

An Israeli military spokesman said the army was looking into reports of civilian deaths but had no immediate comment.