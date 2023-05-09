Israel kills three Islamic Jihad chiefs, 10 civilians in Gaza
Israel's military said on Tuesday it targeted three senior commanders of Islamic Jihad, the second most powerful armed group in the blockaded coastal enclave, which is controlled by the Islamist militant group, Hamas.
The military said 40 jets took part in the strikes, which it said were timed to suit operational conditions.
The Israeli army released footage claiming to show the aerial strikes in Gaza.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the location.
A Gaza health official said at least 13 people had been killed and 20 wounded in the strikes that hit residential areas in the densely populated strip in which 2.3 million Palestinians live on a patch of 365 square kilometres (140 square miles).
An Israeli military spokesman said the army was looking into reports of civilian deaths but had no immediate comment.
The military said it targeted 10 weapon and infrastructure manufacturing sites, including rocket production workshops and a site for making concrete used for tunnels, as well as military compounds belonging to the group.
As morning broke over Gaza, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the military had achieved its objectives and army chiefs and Shin Bet officials were holding assessments.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad vowed retaliation.
In anticipation of rocket fire in response to the killings, Israel's military urged citizens living in towns within 40 km (25 miles) of Gaza to stay near bomb shelters from 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday (May 11).
A video distributed by Barzilai Medical Center showed staff moving a neonatal unit to the hospital's bomb shelter in Ashkelon.