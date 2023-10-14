Israeli forces deploy near Lebanon border as tension mounts

Israel has traded barbs with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group continuously during the war.

There were fears that hostilities would spread, including to the Israel-Lebanon border, where clashes this week have already been the deadliest since 2006.

Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday while working in southern Lebanon by missiles fired from the direction of Israel, according to another Reuters videographer on the scene. Six other journalists were injured.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah lawmaker blamed the incident on Israel.

Israel's United Nations envoy Gilad Erdan said an investigation would be carried out into what happened in the area.