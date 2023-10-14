Israeli forces deploy near Lebanon border as tension mounts
Israeli forces and tanks were deployed to Israel's northern border with Lebanon on Saturday as the war with Hamas entered into its eighth day.
Israel has traded barbs with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group continuously during the war.
There were fears that hostilities would spread, including to the Israel-Lebanon border, where clashes this week have already been the deadliest since 2006.
Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday while working in southern Lebanon by missiles fired from the direction of Israel, according to another Reuters videographer on the scene. Six other journalists were injured.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah lawmaker blamed the incident on Israel.
Israel's United Nations envoy Gilad Erdan said an investigation would be carried out into what happened in the area.
"We always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties," said Erdan. "Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job."
Human Rights Watch on Thursday (October 12) accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons put civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.
The Israeli military in response said it was "currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza." It was not clear whether the statement also applied to Lebanon.
Human Rights Watch said it verified videos taken in Lebanon on Oct. 10 showing "multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border".
The outbreak of violence along the border came after Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel at the weekend, with Israel unleashing a bombing campaign against Gaza.
