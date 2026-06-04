Thailand fuel prices climb, diesel now 41.50 baht

Fuel prices in Thailand rose on June 4 after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc adjusted retail prices across petrol, gasohol and diesel products.

The increases apply to Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax.

Price adjustments

Petrol and gasohol: up 40 satang per litre

Diesel: up 80 satang per litre

Latest retail prices

Petrol and gasohol

Petrol: 52.89 baht per litre

OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre

Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre

Gasohol 95: 43.30 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 42.93 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 38.30 baht per litre

Gasohol E85: 34.24 baht per litre

Diesel