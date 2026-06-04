Thailand fuel prices climb, diesel now 41.50 baht

Fuel prices in Thailand rose on June 4 after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc adjusted retail prices across petrol, gasohol and diesel products.
The increases apply to Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax.
Price adjustments
- Petrol and gasohol: up 40 satang per litre
- Diesel: up 80 satang per litre
- Latest retail prices
Petrol and gasohol
- Petrol: 52.89 baht per litre
- OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre
- Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre
- Gasohol 95: 43.30 baht per litre
- Gasohol 91: 42.93 baht per litre
- Gasohol E20: 38.30 baht per litre
- Gasohol E85: 34.24 baht per litre
Diesel
- OR Super Power Diesel: 59.25 baht per litre
- Regular diesel: 41.50 baht per litre
- Diesel B20: 36.00 baht per litre
- Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 59.25 baht per litre
- Bangchak Hi Diesel S: 41.50 baht per litre
- Bangchak Diesel B20: 36.00 baht per litre