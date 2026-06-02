PTT Group Agrees Fuel Supply Deal with Lao State Fuel Company

State-backed PTT moves to solidify its role as a regional energy anchor amid worsening Middle East supply shocks and depleting domestic reserves.

Thai state-backed energy conglomerate PTT Group has finalised a cross-border petroleum supply agreement with the Lao State Fuel Company (LSFC). The deal is part of a broader push to stabilise the fuel supply chain in neighbouring Laos.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Vientiane, establishes a formal commercial framework for PTT to export standardised petroleum products to the landlocked nation.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior figures from both jurisdictions, including Dr Manothong Vongsay, Laos’s deputy minister of Industry and Commerce, and Pirun Krimwongrut, senior executive vice president of PTT’s Downstream Petroleum Business Group Strategy.

The transaction involves a coordinated effort across PTT’s core subsidiaries. Key signatories included Viengthong Vongthavilay, director of LSFC; Songpon Thepnumsommanus, senior executive vice president of International Business at PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR); and Kwanchai Luengchaichan, senior manager of Petroleum Business at IRPC. While framed as a bilateral supply pact, the agreement underscores a strategic pivot for Thailand’s energy sector.