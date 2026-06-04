Gulf conflict widens as Kuwait airport hit, oil rises

The Gulf crisis deepened on Wednesday after attacks linked to Iran damaged Kuwait International Airport and injured dozens, while the United States launched fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz amid stalled efforts to end the war.

Kuwaiti authorities said airport facilities and diplomatic missions were damaged after drone and missile attacks, forcing a temporary suspension of flights.

More than 60 people were injured and one person was killed, according to officials and state media.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways later resumed operations after safety measures were put in place, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied targeting Kuwait’s airport, saying the damage was caused by US interceptor missiles that missed their targets.

The US military rejected that account, saying Iranian drones had deliberately targeted the airport.